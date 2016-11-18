Brett's First Cut: Obama won’t call off Anti-Trump protesters

Friday, November 18, 2016

Today at 505 Brett reveals the 760 Co-Host for Cash!

Jeff Sessions to AG

Mike Pompeo to CIA

Japan's Abe meets Trump and describes the president-elect as "a leader with whom I have great confidence in."

Republicans endorse Nancy Pelosi for Minority Leader

Memo to the LGBT Community Trump is not your enemy

Obama won’t call off Anti Trump Protesters

“I would not advise people who feel strongly or are concerned about some of the issues that have been raised over the course of the campaign, I would not advise them to be silent,” Obama said during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.Obama said protests are just something Trump would have to get used to as the leader of the free world.

-Brett Winterble

