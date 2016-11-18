Winterble Roundup: George Soros, Poway Unified SD, & Legalized Weed

You lead a very busy life. You can't do everything in 24 hours that you had planned. One of those plans was to listen to all 4 hours of The Brett Winterble Show. You probably find it a very daunting task to consume that much material all in one sitting.

Well, look no further than the "Winterble Roundup," where we corral the best of the best from the week that was here on AM 760.

Here's some of what you might have missed:

- The election of Donald Trump has influenced and helped create protests across the country and the real defeat for the Democratic Party lies in the takeover and destabilization anchored by George Soros.

- The Poway Unified School District sent home a letter because of an "unhealthy and hostile" work environment due to the results of the election. The only problem is said letter fails to mention what kind of hate crimes have led to such an environment.

- Brett has an incredibly thought-provoking conversation with Willie (San Diego) on the racism card being played by opponents of Donald Trump.

- As a result of the election, so many people are "butt-hurt" and don't know how to deal with their grief in appropriate fashion.

- The legalization of recreational marijuana in the state of California raises some questions, and one caller made some interesting comments about said proposition to Brett and what it could lead to.

- Stephen K. Bannon, Donald Trump's chief strategist, spoke to the Hollywood Reporter about how he feels when someone calls him a "white nationalist."

