AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Heard on A&G: Hamilton Cast Calls out Mike Pence

Heard on A&G: Hamilton Cast Calls out Mike Pence

Posted: Updated:

Monday, November 21st, 2016

Hamilton Cast Calls out Mike Pence - "You will Not Protect Us"

or watch on youtube: HERE

SNL's "Liberal Bubble" Sketch

or watch on youtube:  HERE

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.