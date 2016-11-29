Brett's First Cut: 100k Somalis brought to America since 9/11

Tuesday, November 29, 2016

FEDS Desperate to Prove OSU Attack Wasn’t Islamic Terrorism

Nearly 100,000 Somali refugees have been admitted into the United States since the 9/11 terrorist attacks, including 9,020 during fiscal year 2016 and 1,352 last month alone.More than 99 percent of those refugees are Muslims, reflecting the religious makeup of Somalia’s population, which is almost entirely Muslim, predominantly Sunni.

The Republican orthopedic surgeon from Georgia has served since 2015 as chairman of the House Budget Committee, where he’s been a main architect of legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare, which

requires Americans to purchase health insurance and offers subsidies to help them afford it.Price, 62, would be at the center of the Trump administration’s effort to devise an alternative to the health law, also known as the Affordable Care Act. Trump said during the campaign that he wants to get rid of the law.

Tension is brewing within the Dakota Access protest as complaints grow about outside activists trashing the camps, mooching donations and treating the anti-pipeline demonstration like a Burning Man-style festival for hippies.

“Need to get something off my chest that I witnessed and found very disturbing in my brief time there that I believe many others have started to speak up about as well. White people colonizing the camps,” Alicia Smith said in a Facebook post.

“They are coming in, taking food, clothing etc and occupying space without any desire to participate in camp maintenance and without respect of tribal protocols,” she wrote. “These people are treating it like it is Burning Man or The Rainbow Gathering and I even witnessed several wandering in and out of camps comparing it to those festivals.”

Jill Stein needed 27K Affidavits to Trigger a Recount by Close of Business Monday to do the recount

In order to actually trigger a recount statewide, which is the goal, Stein needs to find nearly 30,000 individual voters and have them submit an affidavit requesting the recount — that’s three voters for all 9,163 precincts in the state. If she does find 27,000-plus voters to do that, they must file their affidavits by the end of business Monday.

“It’s a waste of time and money. It is not going to change anything,” said Democratic strategist Joe Trippi, who served as campaign manager for former Vermont Gov. Howard Dean’s 2004 presidential campaign. “I think it probably was the Stein people looking for a way to stay relevant, raise some money and take the stink off of them. Instead of everybody screaming, ‘You made Trump happen,’ she is counting the votes to change that whole narrative.”

-Brett Winterble

