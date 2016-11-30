AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Heard on A&G: Escaping the Gatlinburg Wildfire By Truck

Heard on A&G: Escaping the Gatlinburg Wildfire By Truck

Posted: Updated:

Wednesday, November 30th, 2016

Escaping Tennessee Wildfire

Idiot Fans Fight at an NFL Game? Well here ya go!
WARNING: This video may be inappropriate for some users.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Actually, Let's Not Be in the Moment

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.