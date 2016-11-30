Brett's First Cut: More Dunkin Donuts to SD!

Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Trumped? Carrier Plant to keep jobs in the USA
On Thursday, Mr. Trump and Mike Pence, Indiana’s governor and the vice president-elect, plan to appear at Carrier’s Indianapolis factory to announce a deal with the company to keep roughly 1,000 jobs in the state, according to officials with the transition team as well as Carrier.
Mr. Trump will be hard-pressed to alter the economic forces that have hammered the Rust Belt for decades, but forcing Carrier and its parent company, United Technologies, to reverse course is a powerful tactical strike that will hearten his followers even before he takes office.
“I’m ready for him to come,” said Robin Maynard, a 24-year veteran of Carrier who builds high-efficiency furnaces and earns almost $24 an hour. “Now I can put my daughter through college without having to look for another job.”
OPEC Cuts Production—here come the price increases at the pump
Trump Announces He Will Leave His Businesses
If Trump hands off the business to his children, as he has indicated he would like to do in the past, it could still present conflicts or perceived conflicts of interest between the Trump administration and the Trump family. In the past, presidents have placed their funds in a blind trust, operated without their knowledge by an independent party. Meanwhile, Trump remains close to his children, with many currently occupying official roles in his presidential transition. Trump tweeted that his children will be present at the Dec. 15 conference, suggesting they will be playing some role in his business going forward — which also means that the fundamental issues surrounding Trump's business empire and his upcoming presidency will largely remain as well.
Dunkin Donuts to SD!
The Burton group is now bullish once again on San Diego and has signed leases for four additional locations on Rosecrans in Point Loma; inside the former NBC San Diego building on Broadway downtown; C Street, also in downtown; and a store in El Cajon.The goal is to open those Dunkin’ branches all next year. Ideally, Burton said he would like to bring on four to five new stores a year over the next five or six years. Looking ahead, he believes there’s room eventually to develop 30 outlets in the county, but his current agreement with the Canton, Mass.-based company is to complete 14 stores in eight years. His territory covers the part of San Diego County that lies south of Miramar.
