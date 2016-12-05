AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Heard on A&G: Bill Clinton Talking Illegal Immigration in 1995 S

Heard on A&G: Bill Clinton Talking Illegal Immigration in 1995 Sounds Very Trump Like

Posted: Updated:

Monday, December 5th, 2016

Bill Clinton Talks Immigration During '95 State of the Union

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

CNN Producer Jokes About Trump's Plane Crashing

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.