Brett's First Cut: CA to block Trump admin access to state's gang database

Monday, December 5, 2016
California looks to block Trump admin access to state’s gang database
With President-elect Donald J. Trump just weeks from taking office, legal experts and advocates in California are scrambling to convince state Attorney General Kamala Harris to block federal access to the state's controversial gang database out of fears that the Trump administration will use it to deport unauthorized immigrants who've been erroneously labeled as gang members.
RELATED COVERAGE:
http://voiceofoc.org/2016/12/immigrant-advocates-fighting-to-keep-state-gang-database-away-from-trump/
ISIS vows to turn Inauguration Day for Trump into 'Bloody Friday'
The Islamic terror organisation is reported to have recruited a number of new English speaking operatives in recent months in a major bid to communicate messages ahead of the event.
US special forces will be on high alert when Mr Trump takes over as 45th President of the United States on Friday, January 20, 2017, in Washington, DC.But security analysts have been following communications between members of the group who are planning large scale attacks on that day, it has been claimed.
RELATED COVERAGE:
http://www.express.co.uk/news/world/739508/ISIS-declare-Bloody-Friday-war-on-Trump-inauguration-day
's Dancing with Insanity
Democratic control in state legislative bodies is in its weakest spot since the Civil War; Republicans now hold control of a record 68 percent of the 98 state legislative chambers in the nation. In total they hold 4,100 of the 7,383 seats, more than they have held since 1920.So why after such a gloomy Election Day for their party aren't Democrats properly agonizing over how to reconnect with the working-class voters who abandoned them instead of supporting the same leadership who has not been able to win them back since 2010?
RELATED COVERAGE:
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/dancing-with-insanity/article/2608708
Gingrich: Trumpism is ACTION this Day
this was pure Trumpism. Don't wait to be inaugurated. Don't spend a lot of time with staff studying the issue. Don't delegate to someone else and hope for the best.Trumpism includes intuitive decisions followed by rapid, personal intervention to force success. Its clearest predecessor in style was President Theodore Roosevelt. Trump is similar to Roosevelt in the sheer exuberant energy with which he lives out each day.Winston Churchill had slips of paper in World War II that read “Action this Day”. He clipped them to important items in an effort to force the bureaucracy to move faster. Trump is a living example of “Action this Day”.
RELATED COVERAGE:
http://www.foxnews.com/opinion/2016/12/02/newt-gingrich-have-1100-happy-families-and-news-media-unable-to-report-on-success.html
SD Turf is Hurting Our Kids
RELATED COVERAGE:
http://www.voiceofsandiego.org/topics/news/morning-report-35/?utm_source=Voice+of+San+Diego+Master+List&utm_campaign=535b1df87a-Morning_Report&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_c2357fd0a3-535b1df87a-84098525&goal=0_c2357fd0a3-535b1df87a-84098525
About those Marijuana Tax Revs…
The measure states that all marijuana sales — recreational and medical — will include an excise tax of 15 percent starting Jan. 1, 2018. But the initiative exempts medical marijuana patients who have county ID cards from regular state sales tax, which runs between 7.5 and 10 percent in California cities.
The goal, an attorney for the Yes on 64 camp said, was to keep marijuana affordable for patients without making it so much cheaper that recreational consumers would be motivated to fake illnesses so they could get in on the tax breaks.The independent Legislative Analyst's Office predicted tax revenues from Proposition 64 will eventually mean an extra $1 billion for the state each year.
The problem is that Proposition 64 didn't specify when the sales tax reduction for patients would kick in.
RELATED COVERAGE:
http://www.dailynews.com/article/20161204/NEWS/161209779
