Brett's First Cut: Parents banned, forced planking for 10 seconds leads to blisters

Tuesday, December 6, 2016

This SD School is a CIRCUS- Parents Banned, Forced Planking for 10 Seconds leads to blisters?

RELATED COVERAGE:

Corruption—125Bn in Waste

The report, issued in January 2015, identified “a clear path” for the Defense Department to save $125 billion over five years. The plan would not have required layoffs of civil servants or reductions in military personnel. Instead, it would have streamlined the bureaucracy through attrition and early retirements, curtailed high-priced contractors and made better use of information technology.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Government will fail you every chance they get

Neighbors had complained about piles of trash and illegal construction. A steady stream of young artists came and went, giving every indication that the building was their home, yet the property’s owner had only a permit for a warehouse, not a residence. Officials had opened an investigation into possible code violations and an inspector had visited the warehouse but never went inside. “The administration has to tell us, well, what happened to the code inspector. Why did he just knock on the door and not pursue?” said City Councilman Noel Gallo, whose council district includes the Fruitvale neighborhood, where the warehouse was located. “This thing has been going on for 2 1/2 years.”

RELATED COVERAGE:

SFO Therapy Pig to GREET Travelers—culturally insensitive to ________?

Believe it or not, adorable dogs aren't for everyone. That's one of the reasons why the San Francisco International Airport has added a new member to its four-legged "Wag Brigade" - a pig named LiLou.

SFO's Wag Brigade allows SPCA animals certified by the Animal Assisted Therapy (AAT) Program to greet and comfort hurried travelers as they arrive, depart, or languish through a layover. LiLou is the program's first pig.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Daily Trumpdate

Trump Kills AF1 contract with Boeing

RELATED COVERAGE:

Recount Detroit Ballots ARE BAD!

Michigan’s largest county voted overwhelmingly for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, but officials couldn’t reconcile vote totals for 610 of 1,680 precincts during a countywide canvass of vote results late last month.Most of those are in heavily Democratic Detroit, where the number of ballots in precinct poll books did not match those of voting machine printout reports in 59 percent of precincts, 392 of 662.

RELATED COVERAGE:

-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 2PM - 6PM on AM 760 KFMB!