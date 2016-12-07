Brett's First Cut: Sgt behind enlistment bonus scandal blames bosses

Let us never forget the brave souls lost this day, 75 Years ago at Pearl Harbor - their sacrifice lives on.
Here’s what we are watching.
Sgt Behind CA Guard Enlistment Bonus Scandal Blames Bosses
“I had too much work,” she said. “People were sending me emails and phone calls, saying, ‘Where’s my bonus?’ I begged those people for their paperwork.”
Jaffe said some officers at Recruiting Command, which had about 250 staff members, criticized her for being overweight and ignored her pleas for help in processing claims.
“Is it fair that I took the full brunt of this? No,” a sometimes tearful Jaffe, 56, said in a telephone interview from her home in Citrus Heights, near Sacramento.
“I owned up to my responsibility. They need to own up to theirs.”
RELATED COVERAGE
What a Laugher - Corporate America unnerved by Trump
Keith Hennessey, director of the National Economic Council under Bush, warned about the impact of Trump’s approach to business and trade, which he said could do “long-run economic harm to the U.S.” “When a politician rewards his business friends and punishes his business enemies it’s called crony capitalism,” Hennessey wrote in a blog on his personal website Monday.
RELATED COVERAGE
NYT: Dems Should Look to CA for RENEWAL - Too Liberal!
This new class of Democratic leaders seems likely to reshape the political face of California for a generation. But for national Democrats, they also represent a potential talent pool of leaders who can pull the party out of the worst crisis it has faced since 2005, the last time the Republicans controlled the White House and both houses of Congress. California also stands ready to become a laboratory for Democratic policy that, it seems fair to say, will have little chance for enactment in Washington, at least for the next two years.
RELATED COVERAGE
Day 1 REPEAL Dodd Frank
Trump can trim some of the damage as soon as he takes office by overturning nine Dodd-Frank rules that consume 1.2 million hours and $1.7 billion in compliance costs, according to a new paper by the American Action Forum. Because of the timing of these rules, Congress and Trump can easily rescind them, the AAF says. They can also overturn any Dodd-Frank "midnight rules" issued as the Obama administration heads out the door, one of which comes with a $350 million price tag, and stop the rest of it from being implemented. It's not much compared with the $36 billion in costs that Dodd-Frank already imposes on the financial industry, but it's a start, and one that will send a strong message that Trump plans to live up to his promises of deregulation and economic growth.
RELATED COVERAGE
Jack Owens is a 30-year-veteran of the FBI. From fumbling the Parkland shooting to the Russia/Mueller probe, Jack talks with Brett about just what is going on at the FBI! Listen to the interview below.More >>
Jack Owens is a 30-year-veteran of the FBI. From fumbling the Parkland shooting to the Russia/Mueller probe, Jack talks with Brett about just what is going on at the FBI! Listen to the interview below.More >>
Brett speaks to Hans Von Spakovsky, Senior Legal Fellow at the Heritage Foundation about the Supreme Court upholding the travel ban and the implications that will have on illegal immigration.More >>
Brett speaks to Hans Von Spakovsky, Senior Legal Fellow at the Heritage Foundation about the Supreme Court upholding the travel ban and the implications that will have on illegal immigration.More >>
A day after being fired by NBC, former “Today” host Matt Lauer on Thursday broke his silence on the mounting sexual misconduct allegations against him — saying some of the accusations are “untrue” but that he is “truly sorry” for the pain he has inflicted.More >>
A day after being fired by NBC, former “Today” host Matt Lauer on Thursday broke his silence on the mounting sexual misconduct allegations against him — saying some of the accusations are “untrue” but that he is “truly sorry” for the pain he has inflicted.More >>
Ever considered if those Terminator movies could come true? The war between man and machine has already started, but it's not as bad as you think. That's why we had to call on our guest to give us here at 760 KFMB a little lesson in A.I. 101.More >>
Ever considered if those Terminator movies could come true? The war between man and machine has already started, but it's not as bad as you think. That's why we had to call on our guest to give us here at 760 KFMB a little lesson in A.I. 101.More >>
Black Friday was huge for online shopping, but Cyber Monday could be even bigger.More >>
Black Friday was huge for online shopping, but Cyber Monday could be even bigger.More >>
With sexual misconduct allegations continuing to mount against the Republican Senate candidate in Alabama, Moore has defied calls to drop out of the race by advancing an audacious conspiracy theory.More >>
With sexual misconduct allegations continuing to mount against the Republican Senate candidate in Alabama, Moore has defied calls to drop out of the race by advancing an audacious conspiracy theory.More >>
Brett spoke with Curtis Sliwa, founder of the Guardian Angels & WABC NY Talk Host, about his new documentary entitled "Vigilante: The Incredible True Story of Curtis Sliwa and the Guardian Angels."More >>
Brett spoke with Curtis Sliwa, founder of the Guardian Angels & WABC NY Talk Host, about his new documentary entitled "Vigilante: The Incredible True Story of Curtis Sliwa and the Guardian Angels."More >>
Hillary Clinton called it “personally offensive that they would do this. But taking myself out of it, this is such an abuse of power, and it goes right at the rule of law.. "More >>
Hillary Clinton called it “personally offensive that they would do this. But taking myself out of it, this is such an abuse of power, and it goes right at the rule of law.. "More >>
With the possibility that Amazon will be starting an online pharmacy, Brett talked with healthcare expert Jeff Kanter (Co-Founder of My Academy of Health Excellence) about what we can expect and what it means for your healthcare.More >>
With the possibility that Amazon will be starting an online pharmacy, Brett talked with healthcare expert Jeff Kanter (co-founder of My Academy of Health Excellence) about what we can expect and what it means for your healthcare.More >>
During a question and answer session on NBC’s “Today” show, former vice president and rumored presidential 2020 contender Joe Biden said the hero who stopped the Texas church shooter earlier this month should not have been allowed to carry an AR-15.More >>
During a question and answer session on NBC’s “Today” show, former vice president and rumored presidential 2020 contender Joe Biden said the hero who stopped the Texas church shooter earlier this month should not have been allowed to carry an AR-15.More >>