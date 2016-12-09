AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Heard on A&G: John Glenn's "Gold Star Mothers" Speech

Heard on A&G: John Glenn's "Gold Star Mothers" Speech

Posted: Updated:

Friday, December 9th, 2016

John Glenn, Running for Senate, On Criticism He'd "Never Met a Payroll"

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

97-Year-Old WWII Vet Performs Natl Anthem on Harmonica BeforeNCAA Game

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.