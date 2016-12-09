Brett's First Cut: Obama Orders Full Cyber Review of Election Hacks

Friday, December 9, 2016

Obama Orders Full Cyber Review of Election Hacks

U.S. President Barack Obama ordered intelligence agencies to review cyber attacks and foreign intervention into the 2016 election and deliver a report before he leaves office on Jan. 20, homeland security adviser Lisa Monaco said on Friday.

Monaco told reporters the results of the report would be shared with lawmakers and others.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Trump Says He Wants People who "Made a Forture'

"A newspaper criticized me and said, "Why can't they have people of modest means?'" He said to a crowd, Huffington Post reports. "Because I want people that made a fortune! Because now they are negotiating [for] you, OK?… It's no different than a great baseball player or a great golfer."

RELATED COVERAGE:

Optimism in Economy Surges

RELATED COVERAGE:

Sex Addiction May Not be Real

There is not enough empirical evidence to classify sex addiction or porn addiction as a mental disorder, the The American Association of Sexuality Educators, Counselors and Therapists (AASECT) said in a statement to members last week. The organization said that current sex addiction therapy and counseling is not adequately informed by human sexuality and thus not supported as a standard practice by the organization.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Ugh—Conway equates Trump at the Apprentice with Obama Golf

RELATED COVERAGE:

Ugh Part Deux—Avoid Those Raider Games

RELATED COVERAGE:

-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 2PM - 6PM on AM 760 KFMB!