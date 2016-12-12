Brett's First Cut: Panic as Obama fades and Trump grows

Monday, December 12, 2016

Panic as Obama Fades and Trump Grows

Individual elected officials, led by Senators Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and Sherrod Brown, have already signaled their intention to put loud and sustained pressure on the president-elect through a series of speeches, statements, TV appearances, op-eds, and on social media. But they are doing so without the benefit of any party-wide communication about a coordinated message behind their Trump barbs.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Interesting Read—on differences between Hillary and Trump Supporters

One Washington Post writer pointed out, "If there is one uniting principle the defines Donald Trump's campaign for president—besides, perhaps, winning and being classy—it is that political correctness is bad."

RELATED COVERAGE:

Trump draws a bead on Lockheed’s 400bn F35

U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter was visiting Israel Monday as it prepared to receive the first two next-generation F-35 fighter jets that will help preserve the country's military edge in the volatile Mideast.

The F-35 is the Pentagon's most expensive weapons program, with an estimated cost of nearly $400 billion. Israel is among a small number of allies to get the plane.

RELATED COVERAGE:

http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2016-12-12/lockheed-martin-tumbles-after-trump-tweets-out-control-f-35-costs

All Trump All the Time—the Media Are Trump TV

Before Nov. 8, there was speculation that Mr. Trump would found a Trump TV channel after the election. It turned out a bit differently: This is what Trump TV is.

RELATED COVERAGE:

On Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State—McCain Graham and Rubio unite with Dems. But as Bloomberg Notes…

Rex Tillerson is no stranger to the West Wing. He’s made at least 20 visits to the White House during Obama’s two terms, visitor logs show, including five since Obama began authorizing new sanctions in 2014 related to Russian aggression toward Ukraine.

RELATED COVERAGE:

-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 2PM - 6PM on AM 760 KFMB!