Brett's First Cut: Trump appoints Exxon Mobil CEO to Secretary of State

Posted: Updated:

December 13th, 2016.
 

While Trump Appoints Exxon Mobil Rex Tillerson to Secretary of State

And Rick Perry as Secretary of Energy

President Obama says America still hasn't overcome Slavery—really?!

Here's your Bonus—Elizabeth Warren—hates Trump so much that she thrashed a totally innocent liberal who supported HER

-Brett Winterble

