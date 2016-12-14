Brett's First Cut: NFL Factions work to keep Chargers in San Diego

It’s the Brett Winterble Show First Cut—Here’s what you need to know for December 14th, 2016





Energy Dept Won’t Give Up Names of Climate Pusher

They weren’t Trump Voters--37% of Detroit Precincts had TOO MANY voters

Detailed reports from the office of Wayne County Clerk Cathy Garrett show optical scanners at 248 of the city’s 662 precincts, or 37 percent, tabulated more ballots than the number of voters tallied by workers in the poll books. Voting irregularities in Detroit have spurred plans for an audit by Michigan Secretary of State Ruth Johnson’s office, Elections Director Chris Thomas said Monday.

The Latest: Hillary Lost because of Alt Right, Fake News, Russians, Huma

NFL Factions Work to Keep Chargers in SD

-Brett Winterble

