Brett's First Cut: 150K GOV Employees hacked via Yahoo breach

It's the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for December 15th, 2016 here are the things you need to know!





Chargers will make RELO decision after the season

Chargers chairman Dean Spanos said nothing will be decided until after the season is over. The Chargers have until Jan. 15 to use the option to move to Los Angeles..

"I’m not going to make any decisions until after the first of the year,” Spanos said to the San Diego Union Tribune. “That’s really all I have to say.”





Now they say PUTIN personally hacked the Democrats

U.S. intelligence officials now believe with "a high level of confidence" that Russian President Vladimir Putin became personally involved in the covert Russian campaign to interfere in the U.S. presidential election, senior U.S. intelligence officials told NBC News.





But the evidence STILL isn’t there

Some of the malware found on DNC computers is believed to be the same as that used by two hacking groups believed to be Russian intelligence units, codenamed APT (Advanced Persistent Threat) 28/Fancy Bear and APT 29/Cozy Bear by industry researchers who track them.





Worry about this instead— 150K GOV Employees Hacked via Yahoo Breach

More than 150,000 U.S. government and military employees are among the victims of Yahoo! Inc.’s newly disclosed data breach, and their names, passwords, telephone numbers, security questions, birth dates, and backup e-mail addresses are now in the hands of cybercriminals. It’s a leak that could allow foreign intelligence services to identify employees and hack their personal and work accounts, posing a threat to national security. These employees had given their official government accounts to Yahoo in case they were ever locked out of their e-mail.





