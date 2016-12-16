Brett's First Cut: Putin says Put Up or Shut Up

It’s the Brett Winterble Show First Cut for December 16, 2016 - here’s what you need to know!

Podesta Blames FBI and Putin for Hillary Loss

Comparing the FBI’s massive response to the overblown email scandal with the seemingly lackadaisical response to the very real Russian plot to subvert a national election shows that something is deeply broken at the FBI.



Putin says Put Up or Shut Up

The United States must either stop accusing Russia of meddling in its elections or prove it, a spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday.

Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was "indecent" of the United States to "groundlessly" accuse Russia of intervention in the US election campaign, Russian state news agency Tass reported.



Obama’s to Hawaii Again - on our dime