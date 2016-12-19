Brett's First Cut: Bill Clinton rants and raves to local town newspaper

It’s the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for December 19th, 2016— here are the things you need to know.
The Electoral College Freak Out is just the beginning
The efforts aimed at opposing Trump are not like the birther conspiracy, insofar as they are based on factual concerns about real things. But, just as Donald Trump took credit for pushing the conspiracy theory about Obama’s birthplace until Obama released his “long-form” birth certificate, Monday’s electoral college vote could be the first in a series of steps that opponents won’t stop taking until Trump releases information, including his tax returns, and cuts ties with his businesses — or leaves office.
Bill Clinton rants and raves to local town newspaper
On the question of Russian cyberattacks damaging the candidacy of his wife, Hillary Clinton, the former president said “you would need to have a single-digit IQ not to recognize what was going on.” But he blamed FBI Director James Comey for her loss, telling those gathered around him that he had “cost her the election” by announcing with less than two weeks to go before the election that the bureau was examining fresh evidence related to her use of a private email server during her tenure as secretary of state.
Women head into the woods to find Hillary and Bill
A couple weeks later, Ellen, who calls herself “the Sacagawea of the Arboretum,” let Phoebe off her leash. The dog was bounding ahead full speed when she started barking, and then Hillary and Bill Clinton appeared again, this time with their daughter, Chelsea, Chelsea’s husband and their children. It was the day after Thanksgiving and soon, other hikers were popping out of the woods.
