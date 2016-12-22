AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - What Lurks Below: Creepy Images From The Abyss

What Lurks Below: Creepy Images From The Abyss

Posted: Updated:

5,000 Leagues of Terrifying!

Russian fisherman Roman Fedorstov has been amassing quite the following on social media recently with his unique images, but it's not your usual filtered #foodpics or the latest epic sunset that has the internet enthralled. 

Rather, it's the spine-tingling collection of creepy sea creatures that he's pulled in from the deepest depths that followers just can't get enough of. It's a creepy and somewhat terrifying reminder that only about 5% of our oceans have been truly explored.

Fedorstov has 54,000 followers on his Instagram account and growing. Here are a few reactions to his catches:

Here I was, minding my own business, trying to wake up as peacefully as I could. And now... I'm never going into the ocean again. Thanks!!! @auntiesteelbreaker

Apparently, Aliens are real and they live in the deep sea!  @rareflower_

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.