What Lurks Below: Creepy Images From The Abyss

5,000 Leagues of Terrifying!

Russian fisherman Roman Fedorstov has been amassing quite the following on social media recently with his unique images, but it's not your usual filtered #foodpics or the latest epic sunset that has the internet enthralled.

Rather, it's the spine-tingling collection of creepy sea creatures that he's pulled in from the deepest depths that followers just can't get enough of. It's a creepy and somewhat terrifying reminder that only about 5% of our oceans have been truly explored.

Fedorstov has 54,000 followers on his Instagram account and growing. Here are a few reactions to his catches:

Here I was, minding my own business, trying to wake up as peacefully as I could. And now... I'm never going into the ocean again. Thanks!!! @auntiesteelbreaker

Apparently, Aliens are real and they live in the deep sea! @rareflower_

