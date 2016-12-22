Brett's First Cut: ISIS lists U.S. Churches as terror targets for Christmas

It’s the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for December 22, 2016 here are the big stories you need to know!







ISIS lists American Churches as terror targets for Christmas

Germans knew that Berlin Attacker was plotting terror—did nothing

German officials monitored Amri’s connections to extremists, and at one point investigators believed he may have offered himself as a suicide bomber, Der Spiegel reported. But due to Amri’s ambiguous statements, Germany was never able to arrest him.

So of course Obama moves to kill Visitor’s Registry for people traveling here from terror hotbeds

The Obama administration is dismantling a dormant national registry program for visitors from countries with active terrorist groups — a program that President-elect Donald J. Trump has suggested he is considering resurrecting. The registry, created after the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, has not been in use since 2011, so the move is largely symbolic and appeared to be aimed at distancing the departing administration from any effort by the new president to revive the program, known as the National Security Entry-Exit Registration System, or Nseers.

UC Sanctuary Policy Jeopardizing Federal Funding

