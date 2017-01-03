Brett's First Cut: 9.5b wasted on unwanted gifts

It’s the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for Tuesday, January 3, 2017

9.5bn Wasted on Unwanted Gifts!

More than $9.5 billion is estimated to be wasted on unwanted gifts each year, a Finder.com survey revealed. Annually, the average person wastes $71 on gifts no one wants.

More than half of Americans, the survey said, don't like at least one gift every Christmas and receive about two undesirable gifts every year.So what gifts strike out the most? Clothes and accessories weren't up to snuff for 46% of respondents. Household items were a far second, followed by cosmetics and fragrances, books and technology.

Rand Paul Pleads for FAST Repeal and Replace of Obamacare

Trump Team Wants Docs on Border Enforcement

The requests were made in a Dec. 5 meeting between Trump's transition team and Department of Homeland Security officials, according to an internal agency memo reviewed by Reuters. The document offers a glimpse into the president-elect's strategy for securing the U.S. borders and reversing polices put in place by the Obama administration.

Trump's transition team did not comment in response to Reuters inquiries. A spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection declined to comment.

Dems Need to Do Is Be Like the ‘Racist’ Tea Party

The Tea Party’s ideas were wrong, and their often racist rhetoric and physical threats were unacceptable. But they understood how to wield political power and made two critical strategic decisions. First, they organized locally, focusing on their own members of Congress. Second, they played defense, sticking together to aggressively resist anything with President Obama’s support. With this playbook, they rattled our elected officials, targeting Democrats and Republicans alike.

Mexico Made a lot of Money When Trump Won

Wikileaks Says 2017 will bring even bigger reveals?

