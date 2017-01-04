AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Heard on A&G: Supercut 36 Times Obama Said You Could Keep Your H

Heard on A&G: Supercut 36 Times Obama Said You Could Keep Your HealthCare Plan

Posted: Updated:

Wednesday, January 4th, 2017

You Can Keep Your Healthcare Plan!

or watch on youtube: here

Senator Chuck Schumer: "America cannot afford a Twitter presidency" 

or watch on youtube: here

Flight Turns Around Because Dude Got Pissed Over Being In A Middle Seat 

Trump Supporter and Dude He Sucker-Punched At A Trump Rally Hug It Out

or watch on youtube: here

Congressman's Son Dabs, Paul Ryan Asks If He's Gonna Sneeze 

or watch on youtube: here

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.