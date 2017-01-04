Heard on A&G: Supercut 36 Times Obama Said You Could Keep Your HealthCare Plan

Wednesday, January 4th, 2017

You Can Keep Your Healthcare Plan!

Senator Chuck Schumer: "America cannot afford a Twitter presidency"

Flight Turns Around Because Dude Got Pissed Over Being In A Middle Seat

Kudos to the professional @united flight crew on our flight from Sydney to San Francisco that was rerouted to Auckland to arrest this bigot. pic.twitter.com/Iwkf9ta8rS — Neil Kay (@neilmmmkay) January 1, 2017

Trump Supporter and Dude He Sucker-Punched At A Trump Rally Hug It Out

Congressman's Son Dabs, Paul Ryan Asks If He's Gonna Sneeze

