Brett's First Cut: Dems: Obamacare will 'Make America sick again'

January 4th, 2017



Dems say repealing Obamacare will 'Make America sick again'

John McCain leads GOP Surrender on Obamacare

Sen. John McCain told reporters Tuesday that he supports taking a slower approach to repealing the law, saying he is "always worried about something that took a long time in the making and we've got to concentrate our efforts to making sure that we do it right so that nobody's left out."

Why Barry Why?? Prez sends Special Ops to Take on Russians?

Lithuanian Defence Ministry spokeswoman Asta Galdikaite confirmed America has offered additional military support following Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

She said: “The United States was the first to offer additional safety assurance measures to the Baltic countries following the deterioration of the security situation in the region after the annexation of the Crimea.”

She added: “US Special Operations Forces presence in Lithuania is one of the deterrents” against military threats by Putin’s aggressive regime, reports the Express.

10 Risks to the World in 2017

Dopey Kid Dabs during Swearing in Photos

    Brett's First Cut: Trump and Putin meet for 2.5 hours at G20 summit

    President Donald Trump voiced optimism that there are "very positive things" in store for the United States and Russia as he sat down with President Vladimir Putin for an historic first meeting.

    Brett's First Cut: Federal spending projected to top $4 trillion

    President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump depart the White House in Washington, DC, on July 5, 2017. Photo by Olivier Douliery/Sipa USA(Sipa via AP Images)President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump depart the White House in Washington, DC, on July 5, 2017. Photo by Olivier Douliery/Sipa USA(Sipa via AP Images)

    The White House Office of Management and Budget projects that for the first time in fiscal 2017, federal spending will top $4 trillion. The fiscal year began on Oct. 1, 2016 and will end on Sept. 30.

    Brett's First Cut: Americans BREAK in terms of Trust Trump V CNN

    A stark poll by Survey Monkey finds that 89% of Republicans view President Trump as more trustworthy than CNN, and 91% of Democrats think the opposite. Among all adults, trust for CNN is 7 points ahead of Trump. Among independents, CNN wins by 15 points. Why it matters, from SurveyMonkey's Jon Cohen: "The fight ... between the White House and major media outlets has made the question of truthfulness just as partisan-tinged as health care or other policies."

