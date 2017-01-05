Continuing a Legacy: The Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation

My dad was too young when he passed away. He was 68, but had the energy of a 20-year-old.

So, we needed a way to not only remember him, but to continue his legacy. That's how the idea for the Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation was born. My dad felt like everyone's neighbor. Whether he was in Julian, El Cajon or La Jolla, he wanted to make people feel good about San Diego. His motto, "To make people feel better about the place they call home."

Since the inception of the Foundation, it's been challenging but more importantly it's been fun. Just like my dad would want, we are having fun.

It's certainly great to see yourself on the front of the San Diego Union-Tribune, but more importantly being able to keep my dad alive. I know that if cancer hadn't overrun his body, that he would be out in the same communities helping the same people!

