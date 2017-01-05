Brett's First Cut: Arrests made for hate-crime attack on mentall - AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA

Brett's First Cut: Arrests made for hate-crime attack on mentally disabled man

Posted: Updated:

It is the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show! Here are the top stories you need to know for January 5th, 2017

Hate Crime: CPD Investigating Attack on White Mentally Disabled Man by Black Teens

"It's sickening. You know it makes you wonder what would make individuals treat somebody like that," Police Supt. Eddie Johnson added. Throughout the video, the victim is repeatedly kicked and hit, his scalp is cut, all while he is tied up with his mouth taped shut. At one point, the victim is held at knife point and told to curse President-elect Donald Trump. The group also forces the victim to drink water from a toilet. The suspects can be heard saying they want the video to go viral.


OBAMA rushes to Free Gitmo Detainees to Kill Again - WH protects Identities

Four Gitmo detainees are slated to be transferred to Saudi Arabia in the next 24 hours, the first of the final wave of up to 20 transfers expected before Inauguration Day, two U.S. officials tell Fox News.

The identities of the four detainees are not immediately known.


Tucker Takes the Helm from Megyn Kelly - Martha Mac to the 7

Martha MacCallum, co-anchor of Fox News’s morning news show “America’s Newsroom,” is to succeed Mr. Carlson at 7 p.m., according to the people briefed on the discussions, who were granted anonymity to describe network plans that were not yet intended to be public. Ms. MacCallum’s 7 p.m. hosting duties will initially be for the first 100 days of the administration of President-elect Donald J. Trump, the people said.

    Brett's First Cut: Trump and Putin meet for 2.5 hours at G20 summit

    Brett's First Cut: Trump and Putin meet for 2.5 hours at G20 summit

    Friday, July 7 2017

    President Donald Trump voiced optimism that there are "very positive things" in store for the United States and Russia as he sat down with President Vladimir Putin for an historic first meeting.

    President Donald Trump voiced optimism that there are "very positive things" in store for the United States and Russia as he sat down with President Vladimir Putin for an historic first meeting.

    Brett's First Cut: Federal spending projected to top $4 trillion

    Brett's First Cut: Federal spending projected to top $4 trillion

    Thursday, July 6 2017
    President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump depart the White House in Washington, DC, on July 5, 2017. Photo by Olivier Douliery/Sipa USA(Sipa via AP Images)President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump depart the White House in Washington, DC, on July 5, 2017. Photo by Olivier Douliery/Sipa USA(Sipa via AP Images)

    The White House Office of Management and Budget projects that for the first time in fiscal 2017, federal spending will top $4 trillion. The fiscal year began on Oct. 1, 2016 and will end on Sept. 30.

    The White House Office of Management and Budget projects that for the first time in fiscal 2017, federal spending will top $4 trillion. The fiscal year began on Oct. 1, 2016 and will end on Sept. 30.

    Brett's First Cut: Americans BREAK in terms of Trust Trump V CNN

    Brett's First Cut: Americans BREAK in terms of Trust Trump V CNN

    Wednesday, July 5 2017

    A stark poll by Survey Monkey finds that 89% of Republicans view President Trump as more trustworthy than CNN, and 91% of Democrats think the opposite. Among all adults, trust for CNN is 7 points ahead of Trump. Among independents, CNN wins by 15 points. Why it matters, from SurveyMonkey's Jon Cohen: "The fight ... between the White House and major media outlets has made the question of truthfulness just as partisan-tinged as health care or other policies."

    A stark poll by Survey Monkey finds that 89% of Republicans view President Trump as more trustworthy than CNN, and 91% of Democrats think the opposite. Among all adults, trust for CNN is 7 points ahead of Trump. Among independents, CNN wins by 15 points. Why it matters, from SurveyMonkey's Jon Cohen: "The fight ... between the White House and major media outlets has made the question of truthfulness just as partisan-tinged as health care or other policies."

