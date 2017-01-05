Brett's First Cut: Arrests made for hate-crime attack on mentally disabled man

It is the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show! Here are the top stories you need to know for January 5th, 2017

Hate Crime: CPD Investigating Attack on White Mentally Disabled Man by Black Teens

"It's sickening. You know it makes you wonder what would make individuals treat somebody like that," Police Supt. Eddie Johnson added. Throughout the video, the victim is repeatedly kicked and hit, his scalp is cut, all while he is tied up with his mouth taped shut. At one point, the victim is held at knife point and told to curse President-elect Donald Trump. The group also forces the victim to drink water from a toilet. The suspects can be heard saying they want the video to go viral.



OBAMA rushes to Free Gitmo Detainees to Kill Again - WH protects Identities

Four Gitmo detainees are slated to be transferred to Saudi Arabia in the next 24 hours, the first of the final wave of up to 20 transfers expected before Inauguration Day, two U.S. officials tell Fox News.

The identities of the four detainees are not immediately known.



Tucker Takes the Helm from Megyn Kelly - Martha Mac to the 7

Martha MacCallum, co-anchor of Fox News’s morning news show “America’s Newsroom,” is to succeed Mr. Carlson at 7 p.m., according to the people briefed on the discussions, who were granted anonymity to describe network plans that were not yet intended to be public. Ms. MacCallum’s 7 p.m. hosting duties will initially be for the first 100 days of the administration of President-elect Donald J. Trump, the people said.