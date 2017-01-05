Brett's First Cut: Arrests made for hate-crime attack on mentally disabled man

It is the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show! Here are the top stories you need to know for January 5th, 2017
Hate Crime: CPD Investigating Attack on White Mentally Disabled Man by Black Teens
"It's sickening. You know it makes you wonder what would make individuals treat somebody like that," Police Supt. Eddie Johnson added. Throughout the video, the victim is repeatedly kicked and hit, his scalp is cut, all while he is tied up with his mouth taped shut. At one point, the victim is held at knife point and told to curse President-elect Donald Trump. The group also forces the victim to drink water from a toilet. The suspects can be heard saying they want the video to go viral.
OBAMA rushes to Free Gitmo Detainees to Kill Again - WH protects Identities
Four Gitmo detainees are slated to be transferred to Saudi Arabia in the next 24 hours, the first of the final wave of up to 20 transfers expected before Inauguration Day, two U.S. officials tell Fox News.
The identities of the four detainees are not immediately known.
Tucker Takes the Helm from Megyn Kelly - Martha Mac to the 7
Martha MacCallum, co-anchor of Fox News’s morning news show “America’s Newsroom,” is to succeed Mr. Carlson at 7 p.m., according to the people briefed on the discussions, who were granted anonymity to describe network plans that were not yet intended to be public. Ms. MacCallum’s 7 p.m. hosting duties will initially be for the first 100 days of the administration of President-elect Donald J. Trump, the people said.
President Donald Trump voiced optimism that there are "very positive things" in store for the United States and Russia as he sat down with President Vladimir Putin for an historic first meeting.
The White House Office of Management and Budget projects that for the first time in fiscal 2017, federal spending will top $4 trillion. The fiscal year began on Oct. 1, 2016 and will end on Sept. 30.
A stark poll by Survey Monkey finds that 89% of Republicans view President Trump as more trustworthy than CNN, and 91% of Democrats think the opposite. Among all adults, trust for CNN is 7 points ahead of Trump. Among independents, CNN wins by 15 points. Why it matters, from SurveyMonkey's Jon Cohen: "The fight ... between the White House and major media outlets has made the question of truthfulness just as partisan-tinged as health care or other policies."
It's the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show, here's what we are watching.
"Supporters of the Second Amendment scored a legal victory last night. A California judge blocked the implementation of the state's ban on high-capacity magazines. The preliminary injunction was handed down over concerns that the law is tantamount to the confiscation of private property without compensation, according to ABC News."
"The bills, "Kate's Law" and the No Sanctuary for Criminals Act, would install harsher penalties for repeat illegal entry to the US, and expand US law on sanctuary cities to pressure localities to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement."
Brett is live Wednesday at Hold Their Feet to the Fire at FAIR with special guest Rep Darrell Issa.
"A strange thing seems to be happening to the U.S. economy. On surveys, businesspeople and consumers say the future looks bright. But recent economic activity hasn't appeared very robust."
"The Senate Judiciary Committee has opened a probe into former Attorney General Loretta Lynch's efforts to shape the FBI's investigation into 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, the committee's chairman announced Friday."
"For Republicans, winning never gets monotonous. The Karen Handel victory in the Georgia 6th District special election repeats a pattern depressingly familiar to the left. There have been four special congressional elections since the hated Trump took office, and Democrats have lost all four. In each contest, the left predicted victory – largely based on what they perceived was hatred of President Trump
