AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Heard on A&G: Biden: "Grow up, Donald"

Heard on A&G: Biden: "Grow up, Donald"

Posted: Updated:

Friday, January 6th, 2017

Joe Biden Thinks Trump Should "Grow Up"

or watch on youtube: here

Utah state Sen. Todd Weiler - "Porn Undermines Marriages"

or watch on youtube: here

This Scientist Makes This Dude "Speak" Like A High-Pitched Neanderthal

or watch on youtube: here

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.