Brett's First Cut: US pays for the wall— Mexico reimburses us

It’s the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show Here are the 3 stories you need to know about for January 6th, 2017!
Trump: US pays for the Wall—Mexico Reimburses us
President-elect Donald Trump on Friday tweeted that Mexico will reimburse American taxpayers for a new border wall and that U.S. money spent will be for the "sake of speed."His tweet came as congressional Republicans and his top aides consider a plan to ask Congress to ensure money is available in U.S. coffers for the wall without passing any new legislation. Instead, they would rely on existing law that already authorizes fencing and other technology along the southern border.
RELATED COVERAGE:
LEFT Goes to War on Border Enforcer Jeff Sessions
The effort to keep Sessions from heading the Justice Department seems destined to fail in a big way, if only because the senators voting on Sessions’ confirmation have worked with him for two decades.“[Senators] know it’s not true,” said Quin Hillyer, a veteran conservative writer based in Mobile, Alabama. “If the Left insists on attacking him on race, they will face a backlash. It will hurt them … If that’s their game, then bring it on.”Hillyer, who has written about Sessions since 1998, said the America people are tired of false accusations of racism made against good people.
RELATED COVERAGE:
Another Clownish Idea—Hillary for Mayor of NYC?
RELATED COVERAGE:
-Brett Winterble
Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.
Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 2PM - 6PM on AM 760 KFMB!
President Donald Trump voiced optimism that there are "very positive things" in store for the United States and Russia as he sat down with President Vladimir Putin for an historic first meeting.More >>
President Donald Trump voiced optimism that there are "very positive things" in store for the United States and Russia as he sat down with President Vladimir Putin for an historic first meeting.More >>
President Donald Trump voiced optimism that there are "very positive things" in store for the United States and Russia as he sat down with President Vladimir Putin for an historic first meeting.More >>
President Donald Trump voiced optimism that there are "very positive things" in store for the United States and Russia as he sat down with President Vladimir Putin for an historic first meeting.More >>
The White House Office of Management and Budget projects that for the first time in fiscal 2017, federal spending will top $4 trillion. The fiscal year began on Oct. 1, 2016 and will end on Sept. 30.More >>
The White House Office of Management and Budget projects that for the first time in fiscal 2017, federal spending will top $4 trillion. The fiscal year began on Oct. 1, 2016 and will end on Sept. 30.More >>
A stark poll by Survey Monkey finds that 89% of Republicans view President Trump as more trustworthy than CNN, and 91% of Democrats think the opposite. Among all adults, trust for CNN is 7 points ahead of Trump. Among independents, CNN wins by 15 points. Why it matters, from SurveyMonkey's Jon Cohen: "The fight ... between the White House and major media outlets has made the question of truthfulness just as partisan-tinged as health care or other policies."More >>
A stark poll by Survey Monkey finds that 89% of Republicans view President Trump as more trustworthy than CNN, and 91% of Democrats think the opposite. Among all adults, trust for CNN is 7 points ahead of Trump. Among independents, CNN wins by 15 points. Why it matters, from SurveyMonkey's Jon Cohen: "The fight ... between the White House and major media outlets has made the question of truthfulness just as partisan-tinged as health care or other policies."More >>
It’s the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show, here’s what we are watching.More >>
It’s the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show, here’s what we are watching.More >>
"Supporters of the Second Amendment scored a legal victory last night. A California judge blocked the implementation of the state’s ban on high-capacity magazines. The preliminary injunction was handed down over concerns that the law is tantamount to the confiscation of private property without compensation, according to ABC News."More >>
"Supporters of the Second Amendment scored a legal victory last night. A California judge blocked the implementation of the state’s ban on high-capacity magazines. The preliminary injunction was handed down over concerns that the law is tantamount to the confiscation of private property without compensation, according to ABC News."More >>
"The bills, "Kate's Law" and the No Sanctuary for Criminals Act, would install harsher penalties for repeat illegal entry to the US, and expand US law on sanctuary cities to pressure localities to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement."More >>
"The bills, "Kate's Law" and the No Sanctuary for Criminals Act, would install harsher penalties for repeat illegal entry to the US, and expand US law on sanctuary cities to pressure localities to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement."More >>
Brett is live Wednesday at Hold Their Feet to the Fire at FAIR with special guest Rep Darrell Issa.More >>
Brett is live Wednesday at Hold Their Feet to the Fire at FAIR with special guest Rep Darrell Issa.More >>
"A strange thing seems to be happening to the U.S. economy. On surveys, businesspeople and consumers say the future looks bright. But recent economic activity hasn't appeared very robust."More >>
"A strange thing seems to be happening to the U.S. economy. On surveys, businesspeople and consumers say the future looks bright. But recent economic activity hasn't appeared very robust."More >>
"The Senate Judiciary Committee has opened a probe into former Attorney General Loretta Lynch’s efforts to shape the FBI’s investigation into 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, the committee’s chairman announced Friday."More >>
"The Senate Judiciary Committee has opened a probe into former Attorney General Loretta Lynch’s efforts to shape the FBI’s investigation into 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, the committee’s chairman announced Friday."More >>