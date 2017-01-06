Brett's First Cut: US pays for the wall— Mexico reimburses us

It’s the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show Here are the 3 stories you need to know about for January 6th, 2017!







Trump: US pays for the Wall—Mexico Reimburses us

President-elect Donald Trump on Friday tweeted that Mexico will reimburse American taxpayers for a new border wall and that U.S. money spent will be for the "sake of speed."His tweet came as congressional Republicans and his top aides consider a plan to ask Congress to ensure money is available in U.S. coffers for the wall without passing any new legislation. Instead, they would rely on existing law that already authorizes fencing and other technology along the southern border.

RELATED COVERAGE:







LEFT Goes to War on Border Enforcer Jeff Sessions

The effort to keep Sessions from heading the Justice Department seems destined to fail in a big way, if only because the senators voting on Sessions’ confirmation have worked with him for two decades.“[Senators] know it’s not true,” said Quin Hillyer, a veteran conservative writer based in Mobile, Alabama. “If the Left insists on attacking him on race, they will face a backlash. It will hurt them … If that’s their game, then bring it on.”Hillyer, who has written about Sessions since 1998, said the America people are tired of false accusations of racism made against good people.

RELATED COVERAGE:







Another Clownish Idea—Hillary for Mayor of NYC?

RELATED COVERAGE:







-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 2PM - 6PM on AM 760 KFMB!