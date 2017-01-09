Heard on A&G: Meryl Streep's 6 Minute Anti-Trump Screed at the Golden Globes

Monday, January 9th, 2017

Meryl Streep's Golden Globes Speech

or watch on youtube: here

Hillary Gets Standing Ovation From Audience at The Color Purple

or watch on youtube: here

Bitcoin: How Cryptocurrencies Work

or watch on youtube: here

Charles Barkley - "Social media is for losers"

or watch on youtube: here

CNN Reporter Caught Smiling During Facebook Live Torture Story



or watch on youtube: here

Kristen Wiig and Steve Carell Joke About Disney Cartoons and Tragedy

or watch on youtube: here