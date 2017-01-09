Brett's First Cut: Obama will take over and remake the Democrati - AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA

The Brett Winterble Show

Brett's First Cut: Obama will take over and remake the Democratic Party

Posted: Updated:

It is the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show here are 3 to know for January 9, 2017




Barack Obama Will Take Over and Remake the Democratic Party

Former aides are revamping Organizing for Action, the group formed out of his old campaign structure. No longer about backing up Obama’s agenda in the White House, it will be a nexus for training activists and candidate recruitment, reshaped both by Trump’s win and some of the factors that contributed to Hillary Clinton’s loss.




FBI Quietly Dumps Hillary Emails during Wild Card Sunday

The FBI quietly released nearly 300 pages of records from its investigation of Hillary Clinton’s private email server on Sunday night.This is the fifth release of Clinton investigation records from the FBI. The documents deal with the handling of computer hardware collected from Clinton’s lawyers for the investigation and also contain emails from FBI officials discussing the classification of Clinton’s emails.




Gun Stocks Slipping under Trump

Gun sales fell last month following the election of Donald Trump as President, and analysts see a clear connection as gun enthusiasts no longer perceive a threat to the Second Amendment the way they did under President Obama—or might have under a President Hillary Clinton.




Plus we will talk about Ft Lauderdale Terror and the Restaurant Surcharge in SD!




Email me anytime with ideas or comments bwinterble@kfmb.com

Follow Me on Twitter: @Winterbleshow 

Do me a solid and Like our FB Page: Brett Winterble Show
https://www.facebook.com/BrettWinterbleShow/

Talk at 2! 

-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 2PM - 6PM on AM 760 KFMB!

  • The Brett Winterble ShowMore>>

  • The Brett Winterble Show

    Brett's First Cut: President Trump Defends Son in Paris

    Brett's First Cut: President Trump Defends Son in Paris

    Thursday, July 13 2017 5:27 PM EDT2017-07-13 21:27:27 GMT

    President Donald Trump continued Thursday to defend his son's meeting with a Russian lawyer, characterizing it as standard campaign practice and maintaining that "nothing happened" as a result of the June sit-down.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump continued Thursday to defend his son's meeting with a Russian lawyer, characterizing it as standard campaign practice and maintaining that "nothing happened" as a result of the June sit-down.

    More >>

  • The Brett Winterble Show

    Brett's First Cut: Obamacare taxes here to stay?

    Brett's First Cut: Obamacare taxes here to stay?

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 4:15 PM EDT2017-07-12 20:15:45 GMT

    Republican Senators said Wednesday that their plan to repeal and replace Obamacare will hold on to some of the law's tax initiatives, like its 3.8 percent investment tax and 0.9 percent Medicare surtax on upper-income earners. This story and more on The Brett Winterble Show at 2:30pm.

    More >>

    Republican Senators said Wednesday that their plan to repeal and replace Obamacare will hold on to some of the law's tax initiatives, like its 3.8 percent investment tax and 0.9 percent Medicare surtax on upper-income earners. This story and more on The Brett Winterble Show at 2:30pm.

    More >>

  • The Brett Winterble Show

    Brett's First Cut: Trump Jr. releases email chain- Not much here, folks

    Brett's First Cut: Trump Jr. releases email chain- Not much here, folks

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 4:38 PM EDT2017-07-11 20:38:53 GMT

    President Donald Trump voiced optimism that there are "very positive things" in store for the United States and Russia as he sat down with President Vladimir Putin for an historic first meeting.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump voiced optimism that there are "very positive things" in store for the United States and Russia as he sat down with President Vladimir Putin for an historic first meeting.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.