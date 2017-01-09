Brett's First Cut: Obama will take over and remake the Democratic Party

It is the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show here are 3 to know for January 9, 2017







Barack Obama Will Take Over and Remake the Democratic Party

Former aides are revamping Organizing for Action, the group formed out of his old campaign structure. No longer about backing up Obama’s agenda in the White House, it will be a nexus for training activists and candidate recruitment, reshaped both by Trump’s win and some of the factors that contributed to Hillary Clinton’s loss.







FBI Quietly Dumps Hillary Emails during Wild Card Sunday

The FBI quietly released nearly 300 pages of records from its investigation of Hillary Clinton’s private email server on Sunday night.This is the fifth release of Clinton investigation records from the FBI. The documents deal with the handling of computer hardware collected from Clinton’s lawyers for the investigation and also contain emails from FBI officials discussing the classification of Clinton’s emails.







Gun Stocks Slipping under Trump

Gun sales fell last month following the election of Donald Trump as President, and analysts see a clear connection as gun enthusiasts no longer perceive a threat to the Second Amendment the way they did under President Obama—or might have under a President Hillary Clinton.







Plus we will talk about Ft Lauderdale Terror and the Restaurant Surcharge in SD!







Talk at 2!

-Brett Winterble

