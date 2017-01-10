Brett's First Cut: President Obama’s goodbye speech in Chicago is tonight

It’s the Brett Winterble Show First Cut for January 10th, 2017. Here’s what you need to know in addition to President Obama’s goodbye speech in Chicago tonight







5 Republican Senators Break Away to Keep Obamacare

Senators Bob Corker of Tennessee, Rob Portman of Ohio, Susan Collins of Maine, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska offered an amendment Monday to the budget resolution that would extend the target date for the committees to write an Obamacare repeal bill to March 3 from Jan. 27.







Confirmation Schedule for Nominees







Highest Small Biz Optimism Since 1980







Senator Cory Booker to Testify Against Jeff Sessions

-Brett Winterble

