AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Heard on A &G: Sen Leahy to Sessions - "Is Grabbing A Woman By H

Heard on A &G: Sen Leahy to Sessions - "Is Grabbing A Woman By Her Genitals Assault?"

Posted: Updated:

Wednesday, January 11th, 2016

Sen. Patrick Leahy Goes After Jeff Sessions over Trump's P***y Grabbing, Confirmation at Hearing

or watch on youtube: here

Obama tears up while speaking about wife, daughters during farewell speech

or watch on youtube: here

  • Armstrong & GettyMore>>

  • Final Thoughts: July 7

    Final Thoughts: July 7

    Closing out the week on the Armstrong & Getty Show with final thoughts that are hard to put into words. Take a listen.

    More >>

    Closing out the week on the Armstrong & Getty Show with final thoughts that are hard to put into words. Take a listen.

    More >>

  • Final Thoughts: July 6

    Final Thoughts: July 6

    Final Thoughts with A&G: 50-year-olds playing Pokémon GO, skilled trades and the Putin-Trump meeting.

    More >>

    Final Thoughts with A&G: 50-year-olds playing Pokémon GO, skilled trades and the Putin-Trump meeting.

    More >>

  • Final Thoughts: June 28

    Final Thoughts: June 28

    Closing out the Armstrong and Getty Show – Fourth of July preparations, catch phrases and putting pants on zoo animals.

    More >>

    Closing out the Armstrong and Getty Show – Fourth of July preparations, catch phrases and putting pants on zoo animals.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.