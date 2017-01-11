Brett's First Cut: McCain and the Intel Community Trolled by 4Ch - AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA

Brett's First Cut: McCain and the Intel Community Trolled by 4Chan?

It’s the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for January 11, 2017. Here are 4 big stories for you to follow!




Buzzfeed faces massive blowback over Trump lies?

McCain and the Intel Community Trolled by 4Chan?

What's worth talking about, however, are swirling claims on Reddit that 4chan users on the board /pol/ completely made the entire thing up. According to a variety of posts on the pro-Trump subreddit r/The_Donald, a user on /pol/, a 4chan board, made up the most salacious story in the report. He then mailed it to anti-Trump Republican strategist Rick Wilson, who then went to the CIA. The story was then included on the dossier published Tuesday by BuzzFeed News.

FLASHBACK: Trump was Threatened By Schumer Last Week

Your Salad May Be Killing you

Join us at 2 for all this plus the latest from the Trump Press Conference and the Tillerson and Sessions Confirmation hearings. 

-Brett Winterble

