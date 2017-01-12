Brett First Cut: Chargers leaving for Los Angeles

It is the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show For January 12th, 2017. Here’s what you need to know!



Chargers Leaving for LA

RELATED COVERAGE:





First Big Move Toward Killing Obamacare

The vote does not repeal President Obama's signature achievement, but it does set the stage for Republicans to clear the first procedural hurdle for repeal of the massive health care law. The bill will now go to the House of Representatives for a vote expected to take place on Friday."The Senate just took an important step toward repealing and replacing Obamacare by passing the resolution that provides the legislative tools necessary to actually repeal this failed law while we move ahead with smarter health care policies," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement.

RELATED COVERAGE:





Spy Boss Clapper Condemns Leaks

The outgoing U.S. director of national intelligence has extended an olive branch of sorts to Donald Trump — denouncing media leaks, casting skepticism on a report that Russia has damaging material on the president-elect, and assuring Trump that America's spies stand ready to serve him. In an unusual statement, James Clapper said he had spoken Wednesday evening with Trump, five days after the spy chief and some of his counterparts met with the incoming president to discuss U.S. intelligence assessments that Russia tried to interfere in the 2016 election, possibly to help him win.

RELATED COVERAGE:





Creator of Buzzfeed Report on Trump Now On the Run

Christopher Steele, 52, was seen fleeing his gated Surrey home in his car yesterday and appears to have been in such a rush most of the lights were left on.

A security source said: 'He is terrified for his safety', adding he may now be abroad or in a safe house.

A neighbour told the Telegraph: 'He asked me to look after his cat as he would be gone for a few days'.

RELATED COVERAGE:







-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 2PM - 6PM on AM 760 KFMB!