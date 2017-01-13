Brett's First Cut: Trump puts Intel and Clinton on blast early this morning

It’s the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show For January 13th 2017. Here’s what we are watching.
Trump Puts Intel and Clinton on Blast Early this Morning
Referring to the email investigation of Clinton, Trump tweeted: "What are Hillary Clinton's people complaining about with respect to the F.B.I. Based on the information they had she should never have been allowed to run - guilty as hell."He added that Clinton "lost because she campaigned in the wrong states - no enthusiasm!"
Passing Driver Kills Man Attacking Trooper on AZ Road
A man who shot and wounded an Arizona state trooper along a remote highway and then started slamming the helpless officer's head into the pavement as the two struggled was shot to death by a passing driver, authorities said. Trooper Edward Andersson, a 27-year veteran of the Department of Public Safety, was shot in the right shoulder and chest early Thursday morning in what authorities called an ambush and was in serious but stable condition after surgery at a Goodyear hospital.
Trump Raised Huge Money for Inauguration
Trump's Presidential Inaugural Committee has raised a record $90 million-plus in private donations, far more than President Barack Obama's two inaugural committees. They collected $55 million in 2009 and $43 million in 2013, and had some left over on the first go-round.But while Trump has raised more money for his inauguration than any president in history, he's aiming to do less with it. Lead inaugural planner Tom Barrack said this week the Trump team wants to avoid a "circus-like atmosphere" in favor of a more "back to work" mindset that surrounds Trump "with the soft sensuality of the place."
Are we in a Cold Civil War in this country? Carl Bernstein says we are.More >>
President Donald Trump continued Thursday to defend his son's meeting with a Russian lawyer, characterizing it as standard campaign practice and maintaining that "nothing happened" as a result of the June sit-down.More >>
Republican Senators said Wednesday that their plan to repeal and replace Obamacare will hold on to some of the law's tax initiatives, like its 3.8 percent investment tax and 0.9 percent Medicare surtax on upper-income earners. This story and more on The Brett Winterble Show at 2:30pm.More >>
President Donald Trump voiced optimism that there are "very positive things" in store for the United States and Russia as he sat down with President Vladimir Putin for an historic first meeting.More >>
The White House Office of Management and Budget projects that for the first time in fiscal 2017, federal spending will top $4 trillion. The fiscal year began on Oct. 1, 2016 and will end on Sept. 30.More >>
A stark poll by Survey Monkey finds that 89% of Republicans view President Trump as more trustworthy than CNN, and 91% of Democrats think the opposite. Among all adults, trust for CNN is 7 points ahead of Trump. Among independents, CNN wins by 15 points. Why it matters, from SurveyMonkey's Jon Cohen: "The fight ... between the White House and major media outlets has made the question of truthfulness just as partisan-tinged as health care or other policies."More >>
It’s the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show, here’s what we are watching.More >>
"Supporters of the Second Amendment scored a legal victory last night. A California judge blocked the implementation of the state’s ban on high-capacity magazines. The preliminary injunction was handed down over concerns that the law is tantamount to the confiscation of private property without compensation, according to ABC News."More >>
"The bills, "Kate's Law" and the No Sanctuary for Criminals Act, would install harsher penalties for repeat illegal entry to the US, and expand US law on sanctuary cities to pressure localities to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement."More >>
