Brett's First Cut: Trump puts Intel and Clinton on blast early this morning

Trump Puts Intel and Clinton on Blast Early this Morning

Referring to the email investigation of Clinton, Trump tweeted: "What are Hillary Clinton's people complaining about with respect to the F.B.I. Based on the information they had she should never have been allowed to run - guilty as hell."He added that Clinton "lost because she campaigned in the wrong states - no enthusiasm!"

Passing Driver Kills Man Attacking Trooper on AZ Road

A man who shot and wounded an Arizona state trooper along a remote highway and then started slamming the helpless officer's head into the pavement as the two struggled was shot to death by a passing driver, authorities said. Trooper Edward Andersson, a 27-year veteran of the Department of Public Safety, was shot in the right shoulder and chest early Thursday morning in what authorities called an ambush and was in serious but stable condition after surgery at a Goodyear hospital.

Trump Raised Huge Money for Inauguration

Trump's Presidential Inaugural Committee has raised a record $90 million-plus in private donations, far more than President Barack Obama's two inaugural committees. They collected $55 million in 2009 and $43 million in 2013, and had some left over on the first go-round.But while Trump has raised more money for his inauguration than any president in history, he's aiming to do less with it. Lead inaugural planner Tom Barrack said this week the Trump team wants to avoid a "circus-like atmosphere" in favor of a more "back to work" mindset that surrounds Trump "with the soft sensuality of the place."

