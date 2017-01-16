AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Brett's First Cut

The Brett Winterble Show

Brett's First Cut

Posted: Updated:

It’s the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show—here are 3 Stories you need to know for January 16th, 2017

What if you threw a tantrum and nobody cared-- 20 Sore Losers Sit out the 20th

 
Trump Impact being Felt by IMF—as American Growth looks to surge
The International Monetary Fund on Monday raised its forecast for the U.S. economy over the next two years, saying President-elect Donald Trump's policies should boost economic growth, particularly in 2018. But officials warned that if Trump's protectionist trade proposals set off a trade war, that could be "quite destructive" for the global economy.

Depression as dangerous as obesity

  • The Brett Winterble ShowMore>>

  • The Brett Winterble Show

    Brett's First Cut: POTUS Lashes out at AG Sessions over recusal

    Brett's First Cut: POTUS Lashes out at AG Sessions over recusal

    Thursday, July 20 2017 5:21 PM EDT2017-07-20 21:21:16 GMT

    Trump blasted Attorney General Jeff Sessions in an interview Wednesday with The New York Times. Trump sharply criticized the former U.S. senator over his decision to recuse himself from the FBI investigation into possible ties between Trump's presidential campaign and the Russian government.

    More >>

    Trump blasted Attorney General Jeff Sessions in an interview Wednesday with The New York Times. Trump sharply criticized the former U.S. senator over his decision to recuse himself from the FBI investigation into possible ties between Trump's presidential campaign and the Russian government.

    More >>

  • The Brett Winterble Show

    Brett's First Cut: Are we in a Cold Civil War in this country?

    Brett's First Cut: Are we in a Cold Civil War in this country?

    Monday, July 17 2017 2:41 PM EDT2017-07-17 18:41:28 GMT

    Are we in a Cold Civil War in this country? Carl Bernstein says we are.

    More >>

    Are we in a Cold Civil War in this country? Carl Bernstein says we are.

    More >>

  • The Brett Winterble Show

    Brett's First Cut: President Trump Defends Son in Paris

    Brett's First Cut: President Trump Defends Son in Paris

    Thursday, July 13 2017 5:27 PM EDT2017-07-13 21:27:27 GMT

    President Donald Trump continued Thursday to defend his son's meeting with a Russian lawyer, characterizing it as standard campaign practice and maintaining that "nothing happened" as a result of the June sit-down.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump continued Thursday to defend his son's meeting with a Russian lawyer, characterizing it as standard campaign practice and maintaining that "nothing happened" as a result of the June sit-down.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.