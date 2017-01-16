Brett's First Cut

It’s the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show—here are 3 Stories you need to know for January 16th, 2017

What if you threw a tantrum and nobody cared-- 20 Sore Losers Sit out the 20th

Trump Impact being Felt by IMF—as American Growth looks to surge

The International Monetary Fund on Monday raised its forecast for the U.S. economy over the next two years, saying President-elect Donald Trump's policies should boost economic growth, particularly in 2018. But officials warned that if Trump's protectionist trade proposals set off a trade war, that could be "quite destructive" for the global economy.