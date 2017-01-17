Brett's First Cut: He doesn’t care — CNN laments Trump transitio - AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA

Brett's First Cut: He doesn’t care — CNN laments Trump transition approvals down

Tuesday, January 17, 2017



But he doesn’t care—CNN Laments Trump Transition Approvals Down

Following a tumultuous transition period, approval ratings for Trump's handling of the transition are more than 20 points below those for any of his three most recent predecessors. Obama took the oath in 2009 with an 84% approval rating, 67% approved of Clinton's transition as of late December 1992 and 61% approved of George W. Bush's transition just before he took office in January 2001.

Demand Cheaper Drugs

HJ20 Claims They Stung O’Keefe

One of these infiltrators was someone calling himself “Tyler.” Due to suspicions, the organizers initiated their vetting process with a false flag operation. Our allies at the DC Antifascist Coalition met with Tyler. Because they thought it would be a humorous venue, they arranged to meet with Tyler at Comet Ping Pong, which has recently been targeted by right-wing fake news outlets. Though the coalition members did not know who he was working for, they knew Tyler was not who he said he was. So, they met in advance of their meeting with Tyler, and planned to gave him false information about the what they felt was the most humorous red herring available: a false plot to use stink bombs at an event called the Deploraball with the so-called “Alt Right.” Tyler, as it turned out, was recording a video for Project Veritas.

