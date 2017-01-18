AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Heard on A&G: Putin Proclaims Moscow Has The Best Prostitutes In

Heard on A&G: Putin Proclaims Moscow Has The Best Prostitutes In The World

Posted: Updated:

Wednesday, January 18th, 2017

Putin Brags About Russian Hookers

or watch on youtube: here 

Jimmy Kimmel Swears In 2 Chargers Players To Play For Los Angeles

or watch on youtube: here


 

Trump Educ Sec Nom Tells Bernie Re: Free College, "Nothing is truly free"

or watch on youtube: here

