Brett's First Cut: President Obama holds his final press conference as president

It is the Brett Winterble Show for January 18th, 2017. Here are the story lines we are watching!



President Obama will hold his final press conference as president this afternoon.

Dems Left in the Lurch; Party's decline and uncertain future...

NFL: We're not silencing Gaga on Trump...

Elites Search for Fixes to Save System From Populists...

The show starts today at 2pm!

-Brett Winterble

    Trump blasted Attorney General Jeff Sessions in an interview Wednesday with The New York Times. Trump sharply criticized the former U.S. senator over his decision to recuse himself from the FBI investigation into possible ties between Trump's presidential campaign and the Russian government.

    Are we in a Cold Civil War in this country? Carl Bernstein says we are.

    President Donald Trump continued Thursday to defend his son's meeting with a Russian lawyer, characterizing it as standard campaign practice and maintaining that "nothing happened" as a result of the June sit-down.

