Brett's First Cut: Inaugural not safe from drone bombing

It’s the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show here’s what we are watching for the day before Inauguration Day.





Inaugural Not Safe from Drone Bombing

On Thursday's "Today" show, a report indicated that U.S. Secret Service has put in place several anti-drone efforts out of concern that an I-inspired "flying IED" will smash into the crowd, or worse.

RELATED COVERAGE:





Hollywood is SAAAAD—no access to the WH

Andy Spahn, perhaps Hollywood’s leading fundraising consultant to the powerful, with clients like Katzenberg and, over the years, Steven Spielberg and David Geffen, says, “I have seen numbness, fear, resolve—I don’t think there’s a consensus.”

RELATED COVERAGE:





LA Times Freaks Out—Trump looks to enforce Immigration Laws

In addition to the high-profile raids, Trump will also widen the range of people singled out for deportation, focusing on those with criminal convictions, and he could move immediately to reduce the number of refugees allowed into the U.S., according to interviews with immigration advocates and with people familiar with his plans.

RELATED COVERAGE:





LePen Leads in France

RELATED COVERAGE:





Show starts at 2pm!





-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 2PM - 6PM on AM 760 KFMB!