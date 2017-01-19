Brett's First Cut: Inaugural not safe from drone bombing

It’s the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show here’s what we are watching for the day before Inauguration Day.
Inaugural Not Safe from Drone Bombing
On Thursday's "Today" show, a report indicated that U.S. Secret Service has put in place several anti-drone efforts out of concern that an I-inspired "flying IED" will smash into the crowd, or worse.
RELATED COVERAGE:
Hollywood is SAAAAD—no access to the WH
Andy Spahn, perhaps Hollywood’s leading fundraising consultant to the powerful, with clients like Katzenberg and, over the years, Steven Spielberg and David Geffen, says, “I have seen numbness, fear, resolve—I don’t think there’s a consensus.”
RELATED COVERAGE:
LA Times Freaks Out—Trump looks to enforce Immigration Laws
In addition to the high-profile raids, Trump will also widen the range of people singled out for deportation, focusing on those with criminal convictions, and he could move immediately to reduce the number of refugees allowed into the U.S., according to interviews with immigration advocates and with people familiar with his plans.
RELATED COVERAGE:
LePen Leads in France
RELATED COVERAGE:
-Brett Winterble
Your sweet summer getaway is just around the corner—if you can afford one.More >>
Trump blasted Attorney General Jeff Sessions in an interview Wednesday with The New York Times. Trump sharply criticized the former U.S. senator over his decision to recuse himself from the FBI investigation into possible ties between Trump's presidential campaign and the Russian government.More >>
Are we in a Cold Civil War in this country? Carl Bernstein says we are.More >>
President Donald Trump continued Thursday to defend his son's meeting with a Russian lawyer, characterizing it as standard campaign practice and maintaining that "nothing happened" as a result of the June sit-down.More >>
Republican Senators said Wednesday that their plan to repeal and replace Obamacare will hold on to some of the law's tax initiatives, like its 3.8 percent investment tax and 0.9 percent Medicare surtax on upper-income earners. This story and more on The Brett Winterble Show at 2:30pm.More >>
President Donald Trump voiced optimism that there are "very positive things" in store for the United States and Russia as he sat down with President Vladimir Putin for an historic first meeting.More >>
The White House Office of Management and Budget projects that for the first time in fiscal 2017, federal spending will top $4 trillion. The fiscal year began on Oct. 1, 2016 and will end on Sept. 30.More >>
A stark poll by Survey Monkey finds that 89% of Republicans view President Trump as more trustworthy than CNN, and 91% of Democrats think the opposite. Among all adults, trust for CNN is 7 points ahead of Trump. Among independents, CNN wins by 15 points. Why it matters, from SurveyMonkey's Jon Cohen: "The fight ... between the White House and major media outlets has made the question of truthfulness just as partisan-tinged as health care or other policies."More >>
It’s the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show, here’s what we are watching.More >>
