Brett's First Cut: Madonna:'Blowing Up The White House' was taken out of context

It’s the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show—here are the stories you need to know for Monday, January 23rd 2017.
Madonna says ‘Blowing Up The White House’ comments were taken out of context
"Yes, I'm angry. Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House. But I know that this won't change anything," she said in her speech. Madonna has now said her remarks were taken "wildly out of context". "I am not a violent person, I do not promote violence and it's important people hear and understand my speech in its entirety rather than one phrase," she posted on Instagram.
CNN Media Reporter Calls Donald Trump a ‘Dictator’
CNN’s resident anti-Donald Trump alarmist Brian Stelter took to his show, “Reliable Sources,” Sunday and issued his arguably most dire/bonkers warning about the president yet. “Do citizens in dictatorships recognize what's happening right here right now,” he sneered, “Are they looking at the first two days of the Trump administration and saying, ‘Oh, that's what my leader does?’”
Trump Exec Order to Renegotiate NAFTA
President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order as early as Monday stating his intention to renegotiate the free trade agreement between the United States, Canada and Mexico, a White House official told NBC News.
Eliminating the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which was crafted by former President Bill Clinton and enacted in 1994, was a frequent Trump campaign promise.
Kroger to fill 10K Jobs
Sen. Schumer previews legislation to block Pres. Trump's ability to singlehandedly weaken Russian sanctions
