Ugliness has become a virtue

Can't tune in to AM 760 KFMB while The Mike Slater Show is on the air? No Problem! Just subscribe to the Mike Slater Show podcast!

The Women's March. Where to begin? First this is a CNBC reporter on Twitter. The answer is yes. The March for Life event in DC, every year since 1974. So don't get too excited about what happened last weekend. But here's the point of this video. I wanna talk about how ugliness is embraced.

Ugly is the new beautiful, but it shouldn't be. Now if we take a half step back, the larger story is there's no such thing as objective truth anymore. There's no such thing as right or wrong, it's all just whatever you feel like doing. Similarly, we've been told that beauty is in the eye of the beholder.

Okay, but not really. Let me explain. First, let me be clear. This video is not about someone's physical appearance. It's about much more than that. It's about ugliness of manners and values and language and dress. For the sake of this conversation, I'm gonna make three categories, beautiful, average, and ugly.

Now the goal in life used to be, to be beautiful. The theme of our show this year is from Philippians 4:8, whatever is true, noble, right, pure, lovely, admirable, excellent, and praiseworthy. Think about such things. On top of that you got the fruits of the spirit, love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self control.

These are the things we need to be. These are the pinnacle of things to think about, and things to be. That's beautiful. Then you have average, this is just nothing. This is average talk, average manners, bleh, nothing, neutral, lukewarm, just floating. Then below that you have ugly. Now, for a long time, the goal was to be beautiful.

And for people who didn't want to do that, they could just sort of float in average and just go on with life, with nothing. Now though, there's this counterculture of, I can't be beautiful or I don't wanna be beautiful or the patriarchy says I have to be beautiful.

So out of spite, I'm gonna be ugly. This is the movement to be ugly, to look ugly, to talk ugly, to dress ugly. Again this is not about physical attractiveness, it's about so much more then that. I got a couple examples. I'm just gonna go with the one that I think is the worst.

A couple of months ago there was this big movement on Twitter to shout your abortion. Bringing life into the world is a miracle. It's the most beautiful of all things. And to love this baby and to take care of it and to raise it, whether yourself or through adoption is a beautiful thing.

That's the goal. Maybe in the past someone would have an abortion and keep it quiet. For the sake of this conversation we're gonna call that average. But now you're suppose to be proud of your abortion, you're supposed shout it. You're supposed to tell the world how much better your life is because you had an abortion, and encourage other people to get abortion.

It's a cravenly, depraved, and spiteful thing to do. It's celebrating abortion, which is a painful, painful thing that's nothing to celebrate. Ugly is beautiful, they say. Some sillier examples, but just to prove that it's everywhere, Lena Dunham posts the picture of herself on the toilet. And when people say, wow that's gross, she gets all self righteous and victimy in response.

The feminist culture in general embraces, especially on college campuses, drinking and hookup culture, but then decries the consequences of drunk hookup culture, which is going to be unwanted sexual experiences. So they celebrate a culture that leads to bad things and then are shocked when bad things happen. As opposed to embracing beauty, embracing responsibility at least but sobriety, or chastity, and just general responsible behavior.

They preach irresponsibility and then whine about the consequences of it. Check this sign out. This is not just one sign. This is like the main symbol of the Women's March. It's a drawing of a womb with the fallopian tubes. And the fallopian tube is flicking you off. It's ugly.

I wanna play just one of the many, many speeches. Actually, here's a picture of one speaker. And you can see her shirt, it says heart and then abortion all over it. Beautiful, right? This is Ashley Judd. This is part of her six minute speech. This isn't even the worst part.

This is just one part. You can watch the whole six minute thing somewhere on YouTube.

>> Why are tampons and pads still taxed when Viagra and Rogaine are not? Is your erection really more than protecting the sacred, messy part of my womanhood? Is the blood stain on my jeans more embarrassing than the thinning of your hair?

>> I know, it is hard to look at your own entitlement and privilege. You may be afraid of the truth. I am unafraid to be honest.

>> That's not even the most disgusting thing, but you get the idea. I'll stop here, we could do this all day. The whole movement is ugly.

I encourage you, if you are part of this, think of who you're associating yourself with. Martin Luther King, Jr. never, and all the great civil rights leaders of human history, never embraced depravity, and ugliness, and spitefulness to spread a message of love and brotherhood. If you think you need to go ugly or you think you gain strength by going ugly to achieve your goals, maybe your goals are wrong.