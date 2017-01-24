It’s the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for January 24, 2017—here are the stories you need to know about!





Newsom—Chiang—Villaraigosa--CA Liberals Cue Up to Take on Trump

RELATED COVERAGE:

http://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/315752-democrats-vie-for-chance-to-take-on-trump-as-california-governor





Trump to Keep Comey as FBI Director

President Donald Trump intends to keep FBI Director James Comey in his post, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, as the bureau continues its investigation into potential ties between Trump aides and the Russian government. Comey drew furious criticism from Democrats for announcing the FBI was looking at additional emails related to Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton emails 11 days before the November election. He told his top agents Trump asked him to stay on, the Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

RELATED COVERAGE:





Trump Installs Shadow Cabinet to watch Cabinet Secretaries

The aides chosen by the White House—given the title of senior adviser in each agency—have already been responsible for hiring at some departments and crafting the blueprint of Trump policy before the Cabinet members win Senate confirmation to take office. They have worked with congressional aides, lobbyists and others seeking influence in the new administration.

RELATED COVERAGE:





SD to cut Energy 50% in Commercial buildings

RELATED COVERAGE:





Homeless get free tix out of SD

RELATED COVERAGE:







-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 2PM - 6PM on AM 760 KFMB!