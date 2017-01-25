Brett's First Cut: DOW opened above 20K

It’s the First Cut of the Winterble Show here’s what you NEED to know!





DOW Opened Above 20K

Restaurants Seek Sanctuary Status

From down-home delis to upscale bistros, dozens of restaurants nationwide are seeking "sanctuary" status, a designation owners hope will help protect employees in an immigrant-heavy industry and tone down fiery rhetoric sparked by the presidential campaign. First inspired by churches, the label is something cities and other public entities have sought to offer local protections to immigrants living in the U.S. illegally, whether it's barring police from asking citizens about immigration status or refusing to cooperate with federal agents.

Trump Goes for Temporary Refugee Ban

Trump, who tweeted that a "big day" was planned on national security on Wednesday, is expected to ban for several months the entry of refugees into the United States, except for religious minorities escaping persecution, until more aggressive vetting is in place. Another order will block visas being issued to anyone from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen, said the aides and experts, who asked not to be identified.

Trump to Order Wall Building

President Trump on Wednesday will order the construction of a Mexican border wall — the first in a series of actions this week to crack down on immigrants and bolster national security, including slashing the number of refugees who can resettle in the United States and blocking Syrians and others from “terror prone” nations from entering, at least temporarily.

Trump Threatens to Send the FEDS to Chicago

Trump's comments seemingly refer to a Chicago Tribune report from Monday that said 228 people had been shot in the city so far in 2017, a 5.5 percent increase from the same time period last year. The 42 homicides, as he noted, increased by 24 percent from the 34 reported to this point in 2016.

