How will San Diego's mayor react to Trump and the wall?

Crosstalk

How will San Diego's mayor react to Trump and the wall?

Brett and Mike weigh in on Trump's warning that he will 'send in the Feds' to Chicago as violence in the city has reached an all-time high. Also, Trump signs the executive order to build "the wall" between the US and Mexico. How will Mayor Faulconer react? The Dow hit 20,000 points for the first time in history. Brett and Mike give their one word take on the big reason why. Watch and join the discussion!

