Brett's First Cut: Is San Diego a Sanctuary City?

It's the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show here are the stories we are watching.





Is San Diego a Sanctuary City

Plenty of websites have compiled lists of sanctuary cities, and San Diego lands on many of them. But the mayor’s office has said San Diego is not one. Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s staff told City News Service in 2015 that despite San Diego being listed as a sanctuary city on various online resources, there’s no specific law or policy making it one – and that the city does work cooperatively with federal immigration authorities.

RELATED COVERAGE:





Trump Approval to 59%

RELATED COVERAGE:





Trump Takes Aim at the UN Next

RELATED COVERAGE:





Mayors Take Aim at Trump

RELATED COVERAGE:





Fauxchahontas Didn’t Disclose a 1.3M Credit Line?

Warren, meanwhile, continues to skirt congressional ethics laws by failing to include a $1.3 million line of credit against her Cambridge, Massachusetts, home on financial disclosure forms. The line of credit was extended to Warren and her husband Bruce Mann in 2007 through financial giant Bank of America. It was first noted by the Boston Herald after Warren failed to included the line of credit as a liability on her 2014 financial disclosure filing. It was also absent from her 2015 filing.

RELATED COVERAGE:





-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 2PM - 6PM on AM 760 KFMB!