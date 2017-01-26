What's the next executive order you want to see from Trump?

The President of Mexico cancelled his meeting with President Trump on Thursday. Is that a bad look for Trump or Nieto? Brett and Mike give their take on the winner and loser. Other topics on the Crosstalk table include the latest developments from Planned Parenthood, Trump's next executive order(s), and finally, who's going to win the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines this week? Tiger, Phil, Jason, Dustin, Lee Trevino? Watch and join the discussion!

