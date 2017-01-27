Brett's First Cut: Calexit Organizers gather signatures for the ballot

It is the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for January 27th, 2017 here is what you need to know!





Surprise: 800K Non-Citizens Voted for Hillary

Calexit Organizers gather signatures for the ballot

Not a surprise -- White House Cancels Obamacare Ads

The Trump administration has pulled the plug on all Obamacare outreach and advertising in the crucial final days of the 2017 enrollment season, according to sources at Health and Human Services and on Capitol Hill. Even ads that had already been placed and paid for have been pulled, the sources told POLITICO.

Trump Wants Defense Dept to Hit ISIS Harder

The White House is drafting a presidential directive that calls on Defense Secretary James N. Mattis to devise plans to more aggressively strike the Islamic State, which could include American artillery on the ground in Syria and Army attack helicopters to support an assault on the group’s capital, Raqqa, officials said.

