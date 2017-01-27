CalExit - What is it and will it happen?

A new Reuters poll says 32 percent of Californians want the Calexit. Will it ever happen? Brett says no but Mike has another idea about it. Other topics on the Crosstalk segment include Trump meeting with the Prime Minister of the UK and Trump meeting with Putin and the media's reaction or spin surrounding it. Who will be Trump's biggest ally in his presidency? Watch and join the discussion!

