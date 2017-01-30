Brett's First Cut: Most in country unfazed by Trump Travel Pause

It's the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for January 30th, 2017-- here's what we are watching!
Most in country unfazed by Trump Travel Pause
Many of President Donald Trump’s core political supporters had a simple message on Sunday for the fiercest opponents of his immigration ban: Calm down. The relaxed reaction among the kind of voters who drove Trump’s historic upset victory - working- and middle-class residents of Midwest and the South - provided a striking contrast to the uproar that has gripped major coastal cities, where thousands of protesters flocked to airports where immigrants had been detained.
Most Corps Silent—on Trump’s Travel Controls
Most U.S. corporate bosses have stayed silent on President Donald Trump's immigration curbs, underscoring the sensitivities around opposing policies that could provoke a backlash from the White House.While the leaders of Apple Inc, Google and Facebook Inc emailed their staff to denounce the suspension of the U.S. refugee program and the halting of arrivals from seven Muslim-majority countries, many of their counterparts in other industries either declined comment or responded with company statements reiterating their commitment to diversity.
Chelsea Clinton in NYC Trump Protest
And HER too
Gunmen Attack Mosque in Quebec City—shouted before shooting
A witness who asked to remain anonymous told Radio-Canada that two masked individuals entered the mosque. "It seemed to me that they had a Québécois accent. They started to fire, and as they shot, they yelled, 'Allahu akbar!' The bullets hit people that were praying. People who were praying lost their lives. A bullet passed right over my head.
Don’t Hold Your Breath on Tax Cuts
When President Donald Trump was elected last November, Republican lawmakers enthusiastically joined his call to rewrite the tax code and dismantle Obamacare in the first 100 days of his presidency.
But as congressional Republicans gathered for an annual policy retreat in Philadelphia on Wednesday, the 100-day goal morphed into 200 days. As the week wore on, leaders were saying it could take until the end of 2017 - or possibly longer - for passage of final legislation.
According to transcripts of a January 27 phone call between President Trump and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto obtained by the Washington post, Trump pressured Nieto to stop publicly refusing to pay for a new border wall.More >>
The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Wednesday shows that 38 percent of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump’s job performance. Sixty-two percent disapprove.More >>
"British officials say they have stripped more than 100 British fighters and brides of their citizenship, preventing them re-entering the country legally, according to British news reports. All those who have lost British citizenship are dual nationals. Under international law, governments can’t revoke someone’s citizenship if it would render them stateless."More >>
Alexandra Preate, a 46-year-old New Yorker and veteran Republican media strategist, describes herself as Bannon's "personal spokesperson." But she also collaborates with other White House officials on public messaging and responses to press inquiries. It was Preate who responded when the Center for Public Integrity recently asked the White House Press Office questions about Bannon.More >>
For the first time, Hillary Clinton reveals what she was thinking during one of the most controversial and unpredictable presidential elections in history.More >>
All is not quiet on the West Wing front. If the President does fire Sessions, he is going to undermine the morale and confidence of his Cabinet secretaries who have the power to undermine his agenda.?More >>
Your sweet summer getaway is just around the corner—if you can afford one.More >>
Trump blasted Attorney General Jeff Sessions in an interview Wednesday with The New York Times. Trump sharply criticized the former U.S. senator over his decision to recuse himself from the FBI investigation into possible ties between Trump's presidential campaign and the Russian government.More >>
Are we in a Cold Civil War in this country? Carl Bernstein says we are.More >>
President Donald Trump continued Thursday to defend his son's meeting with a Russian lawyer, characterizing it as standard campaign practice and maintaining that "nothing happened" as a result of the June sit-down.More >>
