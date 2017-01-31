Brett's First Cut: FEDS Snooping on Foreigners Social Media, Phones & Laptops

It's the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show-- here's what we are watching!





US Commandos Hunting On the Ground in the Big 7

The seven countries impacted by President Donald Trump's new travel ban are among at least 11 countries where a clandestine U.S. special operations task force is hunting ISIS operatives, who could hatch terrorist plots or make their way to the United States as they flee the "caliphate" in Syria and Iraq, counterterror officials tell ABC News.The program known as "EXOPS" was devised by the Obama administration last fall, when then-Defense Secretary Ash Carter quietly announced that he had put America's most covert black ops troops in charge of tracking ISIS fighters moving beyond the boundaries of established war zones in Southwest Asia

FEDS Snooping on Foreigners Social Media, Phones and Laptops

Fred Jennings, a digital rights attorney with the law firm Tor Ekeland, P.C., was one of the dozens of lawyers providing legal assistance to travelers detained at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport. He spoke to one legal U.S. resident from a North African country who was detained and questioned by CBP agents for seven hours without any food or water, he said, and during the interrogation, the traveler was ordered to open their laptop and let customs agents examine personal files and social media accounts.“[The agents] went through all browsing history, took down the computer login password, went through the person’s Facebook account, and went through image files on the computer” before seizing the device, Jennings told Vocativ. “This is a green card holder. They’ve never been treated this way on prior trips.”

Uh Oh-- This Guy To Head ICE?

FAKE NEWS—Trump Fires AG who Refused to Defend XO

A WH Statement on the firing said, “Ms. Yates is an Obama administration appointee who is weak on borders and very weak on illegal immigration,” the statement said.

The firing of Ms. Yates came at the end of a turbulent three days that began on Friday with Mr. Trump’s signing of his executive order. The action stranded travelers around the world, led to protests around the country and created alarm inside the bureaucracy.

Saaay What? Hill Staffers Helped Trump Write the Refugee Exec Order

The work of the committee aides began during the transition period after the election and before Donald Trump was sworn in. The staffers signed nondisclosure agreements, according to two sources familiar with the matter. Trump's transition operation forced its staff to sign these agreements, but it would be unusual to extend that requirement to congressional employees. Rexrode declined to comment on the nondisclosure pacts. It’s extremely rare for administration officials to circumvent Republican leadership and work directly with congressional committee aides. But the House Judiciary Committee has some of the most experienced staffers when it comes to immigration policy.

Dems Consider Surrender on Trump SCOTUS Pick.

